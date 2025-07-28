Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Stride Stock In The Last 10 Years

Stride LRN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.05%. Currently, Stride has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion.
Buying $100 In LRN: If an investor had bought $100 of LRN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,006.43 today based on a price of $128.42 for LRN at the time of writing.
Stride's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
