July 28, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Philip Morris Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.39%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,028.53 today based on a price of $157.11 for PM at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$157.08-2.39%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.65
Growth
41.01
Quality
N/A
Value
20.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved