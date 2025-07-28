July 28, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.89%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion.

Buying $100 In WAB: If an investor had bought $100 of WAB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,591.23 today based on a price of $198.75 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
