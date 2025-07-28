Understanding Microsoft's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.70 11.86 14.21 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 56.48 33.67 12.24 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 121.86 18.39 16.81 3.65% $0.72 $2.44 4.11% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.82 18.75 16.23 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.14 40.87 13.20 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.72 8.37 4.85 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 292.24 13.64 14.84 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.92 2.85 5.63 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% CommVault Systems Inc 97.83 22.51 7.46 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Qualys Inc 27.98 9.98 8.17 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 39.09 4.84 2.60 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.65 13.35 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 102.62 2 3.29 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.39 27.67 1.69 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 79.06 16.68 8.33 9.43% $0.73 $1.46 11.19%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 39.7 is 0.5x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.86 , which is well below the industry average by 0.71x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.21 , which is 1.71x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.16% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.19%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.