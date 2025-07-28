In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.97 50.47 28.90 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 105.91 19.61 24.56 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 121.51 4.66 9.80 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 16.16 6.27 4.21 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 217.56 25.27 43.29 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Texas Instruments Inc 35.04 10.25 10.59 7.89% $1.85 $2.31 9.31% Micron Technology Inc 20.05 2.45 3.73 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 61.91 3.23 11.57 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.06 10.47 14.55 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% ON Semiconductor Corp 39.53 2.96 3.66 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% STMicroelectronics NV 38.14 1.33 2.03 -0.55% $0.46 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.30 2.14 1.11 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% First Solar Inc 15.75 2.43 4.68 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 11.45 1.37 2.24 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 349.03 25.49 41.98 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.94 1.81 2.91 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 147.03 2.33 2.19 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 145.38 10.45 15.21 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 31.02 4.27 10.96 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 79.04 7.6 11.63 2.91% $4.07 $4.0 19.46%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 55.97 is lower than the industry average by 0.71x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 50.47 relative to the industry average by 6.64x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 28.9 , which is 2.48x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 20.1% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.55x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 6.67x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 19.46%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.