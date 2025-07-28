July 28, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In General Dynamics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.26%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion.

Buying $100 In GD: If an investor had bought $100 of GD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $209.39 today based on a price of $314.02 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

