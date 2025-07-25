July 25, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Reinsurance Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Reinsurance Gr RGA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.93%. Currently, Reinsurance Gr has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In RGA: If an investor had bought $1000 of RGA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,303.95 today based on a price of $196.55 for RGA at the time of writing.

Reinsurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

