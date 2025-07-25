Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mosaic 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.28%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion.
Buying $1000 In MOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,635.71 today based on a price of $36.90 for MOS at the time of writing.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
