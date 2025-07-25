July 25, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Targa Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.04%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,134.03 today based on a price of $165.60 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.18
Growth
46.84
Quality
84.65
Value
8.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
