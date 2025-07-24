Here's How Much $100 Invested In SouthState 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SouthState SSB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.97%. Currently, SouthState has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion.

Buying $100 In SSB: If an investor had bought $100 of SSB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.79 today based on a price of $98.00 for SSB at the time of writing.

SouthState's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

