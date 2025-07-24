July 24, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mr. Cooper Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.97%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion.

Buying $100 In COOP: If an investor had bought $100 of COOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,160.09 today based on a price of $156.38 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
94.41
Growth
28.44
Quality
86.45
Value
24.68
Short
Medium
Long
