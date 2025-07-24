Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of New York Mellon Stock In The Last 5 Years

Bank of New York Mellon BK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.62%. Currently, Bank of New York Mellon has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion.

Buying $100 In BK: If an investor had bought $100 of BK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $279.64 today based on a price of $99.97 for BK at the time of writing.

Bank of New York Mellon's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.