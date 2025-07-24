July 24, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In CACI International 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.16%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion.

Buying $100 In CACI: If an investor had bought $100 of CACI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.22 today based on a price of $483.41 for CACI at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

CACI International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CACI Logo
CACICACI International Inc
$483.410.57%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.69
Growth
50.32
Quality
63.01
Value
31.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved