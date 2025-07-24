July 24, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.89%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRV: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,246.33 today based on a price of $261.99 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$261.99-1.04%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.71
Growth
52.04
Quality
64.66
Value
81.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
