July 24, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UMB Financial Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
UMB Financial UMBF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.28%. Currently, UMB Financial has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In UMBF: If an investor had bought $1000 of UMBF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,300.56 today based on a price of $108.24 for UMBF at the time of writing.

UMB Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMBFUMB Financial Corp
$107.82-0.39%

