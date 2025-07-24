$100 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.01%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $100 of ISRG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,365.72 today based on a price of $503.20 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.