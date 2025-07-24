July 24, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.3%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $585.76 today based on a price of $193.20 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

