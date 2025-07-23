$100 Invested In Tenet Healthcare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tenet Healthcare THC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.08%. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion.

Buying $100 In THC: If an investor had bought $100 of THC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $637.83 today based on a price of $156.90 for THC at the time of writing.

Tenet Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.