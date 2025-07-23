Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.81%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $901.98 today based on a price of $209.80 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.