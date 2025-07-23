July 23, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vertiv Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.23%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,530.75 today based on a price of $131.15 for VRT at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$131.154.68%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.61
Growth
90.15
Quality
94.90
Value
16.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved