Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Allison Transmission Stock In The Last 5 Years

Allison Transmission ALSN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.34%. Currently, Allison Transmission has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion.

Buying $100 In ALSN: If an investor had bought $100 of ALSN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.04 today based on a price of $86.09 for ALSN at the time of writing.

Allison Transmission's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
