If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

TD Synnex SNX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.44%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion.

Buying $100 In SNX: If an investor had bought $100 of SNX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,117.52 today based on a price of $143.64 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

