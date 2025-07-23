Here's How Much $100 Invested In Netflix 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.25%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $500.60 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.68 today based on a price of $1178.09 for NFLX at the time of writing.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.