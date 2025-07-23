July 23, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Visa 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.82%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $678.49 billion.

Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $479.39 today based on a price of $354.00 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

