Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Canadian Natural Res 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Canadian Natural Res CNQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.16%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,439.91 today based on a price of $31.20 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CNQCanadian Natural Resources Ltd
$31.202.09%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.31
Growth
76.92
Quality
73.96
Value
81.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
