July 22, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Charles Schwab 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.03%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion.

Buying $100 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $100 of SCHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $273.01 today based on a price of $95.39 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Momentum
87.67
Growth
66.06
Quality
33.71
Value
N/A
