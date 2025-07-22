$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.99%. Currently, Halozyme Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In HALO: If an investor had bought $1000 of HALO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,914.72 today based on a price of $57.54 for HALO at the time of writing.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.