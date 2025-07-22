In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.10 47.51 8.07 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.99 4.82 1.50 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.87 1.14 0.87 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 23.54 4.63 1.55 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.95 20.70 3.42 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 150.03 14.98 6.02 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.85 0.95 0.57 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 17.66 2.18 0.72 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.84 7.06 2.09 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

At 33.1 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.85x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.51 relative to the industry average by 6.73x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.07 , which is 3.86x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 32.35% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 12.29%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability, while the low revenue growth implies slower expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.