$100 Invested In CoStar Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CoStar Group CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.7%. Currently, CoStar Group has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion.

Buying $100 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $100 of CSGP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,878.10 today based on a price of $85.01 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.