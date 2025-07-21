July 21, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ovintiv 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ovintiv OVV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.72%. Currently, Ovintiv has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In OVV: If an investor had bought $1000 of OVV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,527.65 today based on a price of $38.91 for OVV at the time of writing.

Ovintiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

