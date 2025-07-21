If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Autodesk ADSK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.22%. Currently, Autodesk has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion.

Buying $100 In ADSK: If an investor had bought $100 of ADSK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $578.18 today based on a price of $295.16 for ADSK at the time of writing.

Autodesk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

