Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.9%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,982.31 today based on a price of $373.66 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

