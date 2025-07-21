July 21, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cboe Global Markets 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.71%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBOE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,916.76 today based on a price of $238.10 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
