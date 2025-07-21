Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.53 9.57 10.77 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.65 6.50 6.31 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.68 0.80 1.64 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.71 12.34 18.23 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.64 5.36 6.92 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 33.26 3.98 7.92 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.82 5.80 1028.20 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 86.75 2.08 3.03 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 89.62 8.15 3.87 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.42 0.73 1.55 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.89 3.02 1.66 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.90 3.22 1.39 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.39 0.93 1.10 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.33 0.70 0.94 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 88.50 1.13 0.68 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 34.47 3.91 77.39 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.53 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.57 relative to the industry average by 2.45x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.77 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.69% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.54x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.25%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are relatively cheap. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth potential within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.