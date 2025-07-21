Insider Decision: Monique D Hayes Offloads $101K Worth Of Idaho Strategic Resources Stock

It was reported on July 21, that Monique D Hayes, Corporate Secretary at Idaho Strategic Resources IDR executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Hayes sold 4,829 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $101,409.

Monitoring the market, Idaho Strategic Resources's shares up by 1.78% at $21.35 during Monday's morning.

Get to Know Idaho Strategic Resources Better

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company. It produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine. In addition to gold and gold production, the company maintains a strategic and domestic presence in the Critical Minerals sector and is focused on advancing its officially recognized Lemhi Pass, Diamond Creek, and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects in central Idaho.

Idaho Strategic Resources: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Idaho Strategic Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 50.81% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Idaho Strategic Resources's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.12.

Debt Management: Idaho Strategic Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 33.84 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 10.41 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.2 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

