If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.19%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion.

Buying $100 In WFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $306.39 today based on a price of $80.73 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

