Here's How Much $100 Invested In Alamos Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.42%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion.

Buying $100 In AGI: If an investor had bought $100 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.53 today based on a price of $24.91 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

