If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ameriprise Finl AMP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.08%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,513.05 today based on a price of $539.82 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

