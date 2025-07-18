In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.42 9.53 10.73 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.49 6.45 6.26 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.64 0.80 1.63 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 28.56 11.86 17.52 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.26 5.21 6.72 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 32.41 3.88 7.72 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.26 5.95 1055.19 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 87.08 2.09 3.04 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.49 8.23 3.90 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.34 0.72 1.53 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.98 3.04 1.67 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.90 3.22 1.39 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.45 0.93 1.11 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.84 0.72 0.97 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Vtex 93.89 5.01 5.51 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 34.83 4.15 79.58 2.44% $4.09 $5.3 9.22%

Through a thorough examination of Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.42 is 0.79x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.53 relative to the industry average by 2.3x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.73 , which is 0.13x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.61% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion is 5.51x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.55x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.22%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.