Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.54 11.82 14.15 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 57.32 34.16 12.42 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 130.14 19.60 17.47 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 112.80 18.10 15.67 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.18 40.91 13.21 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.26 8.24 4.78 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.84 13.53 14.72 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 101.70 23.40 7.75 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.64 2.82 5.58 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.54 10.18 8.33 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 37.47 4.64 2.49 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.46 13.19 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 100.88 1.97 3.24 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 54.46 27.21 1.66 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 79.21 16.77 8.35 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 39.54 is 0.5x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.82 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.7x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.15 , surpassing the industry average by 1.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.31%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue more highly. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's low ROE may be a concern, despite its high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth rate reflects positively on Microsoft's future prospects within the industry.

