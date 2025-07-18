In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.81 50.32 28.81 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 104.54 19.36 24.25 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.95 8.12 11.93 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 117.09 4.49 9.44 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 41.02 11.99 12.40 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.57 6.04 4.06 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 209.57 24.34 41.70 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 20.41 2.50 3.79 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 65.48 3.42 12.24 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.03 10.46 14.53 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 27.21 1.62 2.44 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 41.26 3.09 3.82 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.56 2.17 1.12 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.88 1.42 2.33 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.74 2.27 4.38 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 339.48 24.79 40.83 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.20 1.82 2.94 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 152.81 2.43 2.27 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Rambus Inc 35.69 6.31 12.24 5.29% $0.08 $0.13 41.4% Universal Display Corp 31.48 4.34 11.13 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 69.74 7.42 11.47 3.43% $35.9 $29.75 22.99%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 55.81 is lower than the industry average by 0.8x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 50.32 relative to the industry average by 6.78x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.81 , which is 2.51x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.58% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 22.99%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for operational improvement. The high revenue growth signifies strong sales performance relative to industry peers in Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.