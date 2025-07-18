July 18, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.21%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion.

Buying $100 In BJ: If an investor had bought $100 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $262.60 today based on a price of $105.18 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

