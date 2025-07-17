July 17, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MercadoLibre Stock In The Last 5 Years

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.79%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion.

Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.15 today based on a price of $2405.44 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

