Eye On Growth: Bruce Chinn Adds $158K Of Waste Management Stock To Portfolio

A significant insider buy by Bruce Chinn, Board Member at Waste Management WM, was executed on July 16, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Chinn bought 696 shares of Waste Management, amounting to a total of $158,301.

At Thursday morning, Waste Management shares are down by 0.31%, trading at $225.16.

All You Need to Know About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 39.4% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.02 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Waste Management's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Waste Management's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 17.65, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

