Chief Operating Officer At Global Partners Sells $462K Of Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on July 17, by Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer at Global Partners GLP, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Romaine's recent move involves selling 9,000 shares of Global Partners. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $462,272.

In the Thursday's morning session, Global Partners's shares are currently trading at $51.38, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a limited partnership that acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Global Partners: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.78% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 5.56% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Global Partners's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: Global Partners's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Global Partners's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.36 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.1 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Global Partners's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 9.15, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

