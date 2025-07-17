July 17, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dell Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.78%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion.

Buying $100 In DELL: If an investor had bought $100 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $394.84 today based on a price of $122.74 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$122.76-0.66%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.79
Growth
80.93
Quality
N/A
Value
35.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
