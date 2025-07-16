July 16, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In ExlService Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.02%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion.

Buying $100 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $100 of EXLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $333.31 today based on a price of $41.75 for EXLS at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EXLS Logo
EXLSExlService Holdings Inc
$41.750.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.75
Growth
89.33
Quality
88.25
Value
47.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved