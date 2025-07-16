July 16, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Waste Management 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.69%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,654.03 today based on a price of $225.86 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

