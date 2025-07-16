July 16, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Valero Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Benzinga Insights
Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.19%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.83 today based on a price of $147.50 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

