In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.57 46.76 7.94 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.90 4.97 1.55 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.50 1.12 0.86 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 23.13 4.55 1.52 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.25 19.93 3.29 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 143.47 14.32 5.76 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.77 0.95 0.57 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 17.45 2.15 0.72 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 37.78 6.86 2.04 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.57 is 0.86x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.76 relative to the industry average by 6.82x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.94 , surpassing the industry average by 3.89x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 32.35% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 12.29%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

